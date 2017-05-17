On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, May 17 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 849,582 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jun-17 13,630 13,630 13,595 13,610 13,525 85 4 268

Jul-17 13,990 13,990 13,570 13,720 13,720 0 46 120

Aug-17 13,690 13,690 13,690 13,690 13,555 135 2 64

Sep-17 13,995 14,030 13,710 13,850 13,700 150 816,296 378,846

Oct-17 14,100 14,100 13,820 13,915 13,800 115 60 108

Nov-17 14,055 14,060 13,825 13,965 13,840 125 282 1,986

Jan-18 15,905 15,960 15,695 15,830 15,680 150 32,588 42,274

Mar-18 15,965 16,080 15,960 16,005 15,915 90 14 84

Apr-18 16,035 16,095 16,025 16,060 15,960 100 22 40

May-18 16,165 16,165 15,900 16,035 15,935 100 268 306

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

May 17, 2017