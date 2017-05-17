China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, May 17 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 849,582 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 13,630 13,630 13,595 13,610 13,525 85 4 268
Jul-17 13,990 13,990 13,570 13,720 13,720 0 46 120
Aug-17 13,690 13,690 13,690 13,690 13,555 135 2 64
Sep-17 13,995 14,030 13,710 13,850 13,700 150 816,296 378,846
Oct-17 14,100 14,100 13,820 13,915 13,800 115 60 108
Nov-17 14,055 14,060 13,825 13,965 13,840 125 282 1,986
Jan-18 15,905 15,960 15,695 15,830 15,680 150 32,588 42,274
Mar-18 15,965 16,080 15,960 16,005 15,915 90 14 84
Apr-18 16,035 16,095 16,025 16,060 15,960 100 22 40
May-18 16,165 16,165 15,900 16,035 15,935 100 268 306
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
May 17, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)