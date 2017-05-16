What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Ford aims to cut about 10% of its global workforce amid CEO Fields's drive to boost profit and the auto maker's sliding stock price.

A judge gave Alphabet's Waymo unit broad leeway to seek and examine evidence from Uber in a lawsuit against the ride-hailing firm.

Russia and Saudi Arabia sent oil prices higher with a joint statement that cuts in output should be extended into March 2018.

Stocks rose, boosted by energy and mining shares. The Dow gained 85.33 points to 20981.94.

Existing-home sales climbed 1.4% in the first quarter to hit their fastest pace in a decade. Home-builders' shares rose.

AIG's new chief, Brian Duperreault, promised not to break up the insurance conglomerate.

A hacker or hackers claimed to have stolen an unreleased Disney movie and demanded ransom.

Target is narrowing its focus and rethinking its digital strategy even as rivals diversify online offerings.

Italy's Atlantia made a bid for Abertis Infraestructuras that values the Spanish company at $17.8 billion.

ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben tapped the firm's president, Mason Morfit, to be its chief investment officer.

The Supreme Court cleared debt collectors to demand repayment of expired debts from consumers in bankruptcy proceedings.

May 16, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)