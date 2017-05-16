U.S. Government Bonds Strengthen

U.S. government bonds strengthened and recouped earlier price declines as uncertainty over U.S. fiscal policy outlook and disappointing housing data stoked demand for haven assets.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.320%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.338% Monday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

President Donald Trump shared sensitive intelligence obtained from a close U.S. ally with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador in a meeting last week, according to U.S. officials. The news followed Mr. Trump's decision earlier this month to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Investors are concerned that these developments inject a layer of uncertainty surrounding the timing and details of large fiscal stimulus.

Selling Treasury bonds has been a highlight for investors to bet that expansive fiscal policy including lower taxes and large infrastructure spending would lead to stronger economic growth and higher inflation, factors that reduce investors' appetites for haven bonds.

After a big rise late last year, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen this year. The slide reflects skepticism toward Mr. Trump's capability to push through his fiscal agenda soon.

"The noise created from such headlines is likely to keep congressional focus off the legislative agenda," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, a report Tuesday showed U.S. home-building fell to the lowest level in five months, a sign of caution for the housing market. The release followed Friday's disappointing retail sales, adding to concerns over the U.S. growth momentum.

Even as Treasury yields have pulled back from their 2017 high, U.S. stocks set fresh record highs this week. Analysts say one factor supporting investors' risk appetites is that some are still holding out hope that eventually fiscal stimulus would be rolled out despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing and the form.

New debt sales, on the other hand, have been weighing down Treasury bond prices. New corporate debt supply this month has been robust as companies lock in still historically very low borrowing costs. Firms and banks underwriting the deals typically sell Treasury debt to hedge against unwanted interest rate swings, reflecting the Treasury bond market's important role in global finance.

Crude oil prices have strengthened after a recent selloff, another factor hurting the bond market. Higher energy prices lift expectations on inflation, which chips away bonds' fixed returns over time and is considered by investors as a big threat to long-term government bonds. U.S. crude oil futures were recently 0.6% higher.

Some traders say the 10-year Treasury yield is likely to trade between 2.25% and 2.5% in the near term.

Fed-funds futures, used by investors to bet on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, showed 74% odds that the central bank would raise short term interest rates by its June 13-14 meeting, according to CME Group. The odds were 55% a month ago.

Analysts say with investors pricing in a high probability of a rate increase next month, it reduces the risk of a big selloff in the bond market. Some caution that the Fed could make a policy error given the uncertainty about the U.S. growth outlook and as inflation shows some signs of deceleration.

The share of investors expecting bond yields to fall was steady at 16% for the week that ended Monday, while the share of those betting on higher yields was unchanged at 27%, according to the weekly Treasury client survey from J.P. MorganChase & Co. released Tuesday. The share of fence-sitters still dominate at 57% of the pool.

Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at OppenheimerFunds, said he doesn't expect the 10-year yield to rise to 3% this year. If the yield moves above 2.5%, he said he would consider buying.

