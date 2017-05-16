Australia Wages Growth Remains Weak

Australian wages growth remained at record low levels in the first quarter of the year, adding to concerns around high levels of underemployment, and helping to support forecasts that inflation will rise only gradually in coming years.

Fed Should Consider Its Own Digital Currency, Prominent Academics Say

The time is nearly right for the U.S. central bank to launch its own version of a digital currency, according to two well-known economists.

SEC Approves New York Stock Exchange 'Speed Bump' Trade Delay

U.S. regulators have given the New York Stock Exchange a green light to introduce a "speed bump" to one of its markets, a plan widely seen as an attempt to undermine upstart rival IEX Group Inc.

Senate GOP Gets Ready to Shape Tax Policy

GOP senators are gearing up to shape negotiations over competing ideas from the House and administration and put their own stamp on U.S. tax policy.

Quadruple-Levered ETF? SEC Hits Pause on Its Approval of an Exotic Investment

The Securities and Exchange Commission will reconsider its initial approval of a risky, first-of-its-kind exchange-traded fund that promises four times the daily price moves of S&P 500 futures contracts, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bank of Japan Chief: Unwinding Stimulus Won't Bring Turmoil

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda defended the drastically expanded monetary stimulus he has overseen, saying it is working to stimulate inflation and will not cause problems for his successor.

Japan's Abe: China Has Pivotal Role to Play on North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for further efforts from China to tackle the rising threat from North Korea after its latest missile launch.

Nasdaq Composite Hits Another Record

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%, notching its 33rd record close of the year, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged slightly lower.

Oil Prices Slip on Fears of Lingering Oversupply

Oil prices flipped to small losses Tuesday with concerns about strong imports to the U.S. erasing earlier gains tied to optimism about extended production cuts from the world's biggest exporters.

U.S. Industrial Production Surged in April

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in April, a sign of underlying strength in the economy.

