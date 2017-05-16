U.S. Industrial Production Surged in April

Continue Reading Below

U.S. industrial production rose sharply in April, a sign of underlying strength in the economy.

Nasdaq Composite Climbs Toward Fresh Record

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% on course for its 33rd record close of the year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 20975 and the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.

U.S. Housing Starts Fell in April for Third Time in Four Months

U.S. new-home construction in April declined modestly for the third time in four months, a trend that is likely to worsen supply shortages and push prices higher at a time of swelling demand.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Japan Chief: Unwinding Stimulus Won't Bring Turmoil

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda defended the drastically expanded monetary stimulus he has overseen, saying it is working to stimulate inflation and will not cause problems for his successor.

Japan's Abe: China Has Pivotal Role to Play on North Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for further efforts from China to tackle the rising threat from North Korea after its latest missile launch.

Oil Prices Hold Gains on Prospects for OPEC Deal

Oil prices are holding near unchanged Tuesday with concerns about strong imports to the U.S. erasing earlier gains tied to optimism about extended production cuts from the world's biggest exporters.

U.K. Inflation Fastest Since 2013

U. K. consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in over three years, data showed, suggesting Britons are facing a living-standards squeeze as the country heads into a general election and begins its exit from the European Union.

China Pumps $24.7 Billion Into Financial System

China's central bank made its biggest one-day cash injection into the country's fragile financial markets in nearly four months, a sign that Beijing is trying to mitigate the damage to investor confidence from its campaign to tamp down speculation fueled by excessive borrowing.

RBA's Minutes Flag Housing, Jobs for Careful Monitoring

Australia's central bank continues to focus on developments in the country's overheated housing market, and signs of softness in job creation as key signposts for the direction of interest rates.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Greece Enters Its Fifth Recession in a Decade

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)