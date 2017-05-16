European Shares Pull Back Ahead of Key Data

European stocks dipped as markets opened Tuesday, despite fresh record highs for U.S. equities Monday.

PBOC Injects Net 170 Bln Yuan Into Financial System Tuesday

China's central bank injected the largest amount of cash into markets in nearly four months Tuesday, sending a fresh signal of Beijing's willingness to take a softer approach to reduce leverage in a debt-laden financial system.

Bank of Japan Chief: Unwinding Stimulus Won't Bring Turmoil

Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will be able to unwind its massive policy stimulus "quite well" while keeping tight-lipped about whether he wants to serve another term.

RBA's Minutes Flag Housing, Jobs for Careful Monitoring

Australia's central bank continues to focus on developments in the country's overheated housing market, and signs of softness in job creation as key signposts for the direction of interest rates.

Speculators Spark Surge in Cotton Prices, Upending Mills and Merchants

Cotton futures have jumped 12% over three sessions, throwing the finances of textile mills and fiber merchants around the globe into disarray.

Trump Administration Committed to Revamping Fannie and Freddie, Official Says

The Trump administration seeks to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, a top Treasury Department official said, stopping short of outlining the administration's preferred approach.

Home Sales Jump to Near-Boom-Era Levels

Home sales in the first quarter hit their fastest pace in a decade, a sign that rising prices and slightly higher mortgage rates haven't deterred home buyers from rushing into the market.

Cyberattack Victims Begin to Assess Financial Damage

As day four of a globe-spanning cyberattack brought with it a marked slowdown in the spread of infected computers, governments and companies started to count the costs.

Puerto Rico Development Bank Strikes Creditor Deal

Puerto Rico's insolvent industrial development bank announced a deal with creditors on how to distribute proceeds from its 10-year liquidation plan.

Can Trump Deliver 3% Growth? Stubborn Realities Stand in the Way

President Trump has laid out a goal of getting the U.S. economy to grow at above a 3% rate over the long term. Two obstacles stand in his way. The work force isn't producing enough new workers, and the productivity of those working isn't growing fast enough.

