Despite Promises, Car Makers Are Set on Job Cuts

Faced with softening U.S. car sales and mounting investor skepticism about Detroit's ability to weather the first industry downturn in nearly a decade, auto executives are facing a tough choice in who to please-Wall Street or the White House.

Facebook Refunds Some Advertisers After Finding New Measurement Bug

Facebook said it is issuing refunds to some advertisers after discovering a bug in its system that led it to overstate clicks on marketers' websites, a disclosure that comes as Madison Avenue is demanding better and more transparent measurement from the social network.

Co-Founder Returns to Twitter

Twitter Inc. co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the micro-messaging company to focus on its culture, in an attempt to revive morale amid many employee departures and slumping growth.

Budweiser Uses Giveaway Fridges to Freeze Out Rivals, State Alleges

A battle is brewing in Massachusetts between state regulators and Anheuser-Busch, over allegations the beer giant has doled out nearly $1 million in unlawful giveaways to entice retailers and bars to push Budweiser over rivals.

Ford Aims to Cut Global Workforce by Roughly 10%

Ford Motor Co. aims to cut about 10% of its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and the auto maker's sliding stock price, according to people briefed on the plan.

Dick's Sporting Goods Pulls Back on Store Openings; Stock Sinks

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods fell 13% after the retailer said sales at existing stores fell short of forecasts and it would scale back new store openings.

Home Depot Reports Growth as Home Builder Sentiment Rises

Home Depot posted sales and profit growth in its first quarter, as the housing market continues to grow.

Why Wal-Mart Is Worried About a Discount German Grocer

Lidl, a German discount chain that has upended British retailers, is slated to open its first U.S. stores this year, and Wal-Mart is preparing by tweaking store-brand selection, lowering some prices and speeding up checkout lines.

H&R Block CEO Bill Cobb to Retire

Tax preparer H&R Block Inc. said Tuesday that Chief Executive Bill Cobb will retire July 31 and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Gerke will serve as his replacement on an interim basis.

Brazil's JBS Says Legal Issues May Delay IPO of International Unit

JBS SA, the world's biggest meat producer, said its recent legal troubles might delay an initial public offering of its international operations that was planned for later this year.

May 16, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)