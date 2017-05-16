On Our Radar

Merck KGaA 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 18.

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Total Sales 3,842 +5% 9 3,665

Sales Rebif 419 -1% 7 422

Sales Erbitux 213 +3% 7 207

EBITDA - Adjusted 1,191 +10% 4 1,084

Net Income Attributable - Adjusted 740 +11% 4 669

Net Income Attributable 540 -9% 1 591

Earnings Per Share - Adjusted 1.71 +11% 6 1.54

Dividend Per Share 1.29 +8% 18 1.20

Target Price 111.00 21

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

