Industrials Slightly Lower After Robust Production Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly after robust industrial production data.

Continue Reading Below

Industrial production rose 1.0% in April from a month earlier, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday, registering the largest gain in more than three years.

Boeing delivered its first 737 Max, just a day later than planned after engine trouble during test flights last week, with Malaysia's Malindo Air planning to operate the first commercial service next week from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 17:32 ET (21:32 GMT)