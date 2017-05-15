WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for May 15

CYBERATTACK VICTIMS BEGIN TO ASSESS FINANCIAL DAMAGE

As day four of a globe-spanning cyberattack brought with it a marked slowdown in the spread of infected computers, governments and companies started to count the costs.

U.S. ACCUSES SYRIA OF MASS EXECUTIONS, RUNNING CREMATORIUM

The Trump administration accused the Syrian government of operating a crematorium to cover up what U.S. officials called "mass murders" at the notorious Saydnaya prison outside Damascus.

CHINA'S SILK ROAD PLAN SOWS EUROPEAN DISCOMFORT

China's bid to mobilize support for its ambitious Silk Road infrastructure plan encountered European dissent at a Beijing forum, underscoring difficulties in marshaling consensus over President Xi Jinping's globalization blueprint.

STATE ELECTORAL WIN SHOWS MERKEL'S STAYING POWER

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, buffeted by years of crises that opponents said would usher in her demise, is savoring signs of renewed strength as a national election campaign approaches.

MACRON NAMES ÉDOUARD PHILIPPE AS FRENCH PRIME MINISTER

French President Emmanuel Macron named Le Havre Mayor Édouard Philippe as his prime minister, handing a top position in his government to a moderate from France's conservative Les Républicains party.

TEHRAN MAYOR DROPS OUT OF IRAN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Tehran's mayor dropped out of Iran's presidential race, throwing his support behind hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

NEW EBOLA OUTBREAK HITS DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Health workers in Democratic Republic of Congo were rushing to contain an outbreak of Ebola virus, scrambling military helicopters to deliver medical aid and ordering house-to-house searches for potential patients in a remote northeastern region.

ARMY MUTINY SPREADS ACROSS IVORY COAST

Companies and banks close as soldiers disrupt Africa's fastest-growing economy over promised payments.

