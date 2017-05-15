What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The cyberattack that spread world-wide is likely to keep growing as people return to work, law-enforcement officials warned, as investigators hunted for the perpetrator.

North Korea launched its 10th missile of the year and its most sophisticated yet, in a sign of the seriousness of its nuclear ambitions.

The White House is racing to pick an FBI director, but Democrats threaten to block a vote until a Russia investigator is named.

More Americans disapprove than approve of the Comey firing, but Trump's overall approval rating hasn't changed, a poll found.

Conservative Republicans in the Senate are weighing faster and steeper cuts to Medicaid that could drop millions from coverage.

Trump sometimes taped phone conversations when he worked as a businessman in New York, according to some former employees.

Macron took office as France's president, vowing to overhaul the economy and reinforce the EU.

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are working on arms deals and financial investments aimed at boosting ties.

Tillerson suggested that Trump might not move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if it could hurt Mideast peace efforts.

Merkel's party won an upset victory in a state vote, lifting the German leader.

