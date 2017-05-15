What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Mutual funds lost as much as $5.4 billion over the past five years from soured investments in Puerto Rico bonds, a Journal analysis found.

Chinese banks are gaining ground on Wall Street rivals in the market for underwriting Chinese companies' overseas debt deals.

Media firms are racing to be included in new "skinny" streaming bundles as consumers ditch pay-TV at a record pace.

Lyft and Waymo, the driverless car division of Alphabet, said they would work together on self-driving auto technology.

Bondholders would turn to Citgo if Venezuela were to default, but the state-owned firm doesn't have enough assets to go around.

Gas exporter Cheniere saw its shares surge on news of a new U.S. trade plan with China.

Jet makers Boeing and Airbus are catering to budget airlines as their growth continues to outpace legacy carriers.

Western Digital filed a request for binding arbitration in its contract dispute with Toshiba.

China's economic activity slowed in many sectors in April after a strong start to the year, a possible early sign of softness.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)