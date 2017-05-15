On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 15

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg

Idaho 71 58 95 97 42 32 84 74

Minn 93 65 95 68 36 16 74 53

Mont 77 46 85 78 41 18 46 36

ND 72 45 84 63 31 11 48 35

SD 99 94 96 90 83 71 82 63

Wash 81 72 96 97 55 46 88 84

6-state

avg 78 54 87 73 40 21 57 44

