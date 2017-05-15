USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg
Idaho 71 58 95 97 42 32 84 74
Minn 93 65 95 68 36 16 74 53
Mont 77 46 85 78 41 18 46 36
ND 72 45 84 63 31 11 48 35
SD 99 94 96 90 83 71 82 63
Wash 81 72 96 97 55 46 88 84
6-state
avg 78 54 87 73 40 21 57 44
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 15, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)