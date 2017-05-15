On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg

Ark 62 50 60 50 49 40 45 35

Ill 23 14 28 31 6 1 9 9

Ind 23 19 14 31 4 (NA) 3 11

Iowa 40 9 41 32 2 (NA) 3 4

Ks 16 4 13 20 4 (NA) 1 5

Ky 18 10 20 20 6 (NA) 6 7

La 86 76 68 70 76 66 45 48

Mich 11 1 13 25 0 (NA) 0 4

Minn 47 4 61 40 0 (NA) 8 5

Miss 81 74 70 64 72 64 53 47

Mo 24 9 30 22 4 (NA) 13 7

Nebr 37 13 27 37 4 (NA) 3 7

NC 19 8 22 19 7 1 5 6

ND 29 4 48 28 1 (NA) 5 2

Ohio 19 16 10 27 5 1 3 6

SD 29 5 25 26 1 (NA) 1 2

Tenn 19 8 33 25 4 (NA) 6 8

Wis 15 2 31 20 0 (NA) 1 1

18-state

avg 32 14 34 32 8 (NA) 9 9

