USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg
Ark 62 50 60 50 49 40 45 35
Ill 23 14 28 31 6 1 9 9
Ind 23 19 14 31 4 (NA) 3 11
Iowa 40 9 41 32 2 (NA) 3 4
Ks 16 4 13 20 4 (NA) 1 5
Ky 18 10 20 20 6 (NA) 6 7
La 86 76 68 70 76 66 45 48
Mich 11 1 13 25 0 (NA) 0 4
Minn 47 4 61 40 0 (NA) 8 5
Miss 81 74 70 64 72 64 53 47
Mo 24 9 30 22 4 (NA) 13 7
Nebr 37 13 27 37 4 (NA) 3 7
NC 19 8 22 19 7 1 5 6
ND 29 4 48 28 1 (NA) 5 2
Ohio 19 16 10 27 5 1 3 6
SD 29 5 25 26 1 (NA) 1 2
Tenn 19 8 33 25 4 (NA) 6 8
Wis 15 2 31 20 0 (NA) 1 1
18-state
avg 32 14 34 32 8 (NA) 9 9
