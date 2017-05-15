On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 15

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg

Colo 53 29 60 61 16 3 7 17

Ill 75 65 82 77 47 29 61 50

Ind 56 51 44 62 29 18 26 33

Iowa 85 52 87 75 28 7 48 35

Kans 60 45 78 72 34 20 49 42

Ky 68 50 81 73 45 33 61 50

Mich 30 10 32 47 2 0 5 15

Minn 84 35 92 70 20 1 49 32

Mo 87 77 96 80 61 42 84 59

Nebr 78 48 71 76 31 10 28 34

NC 93 88 93 93 86 78 80 81

ND 58 23 72 53 8 0 19 13

Ohio 49 46 33 57 24 12 20 25

Pa 35 26 50 52 20 9 20 19

SD 77 32 59 66 15 1 15 21

Tenn 89 77 93 88 74 61 79 69

Tex 80 77 77 82 72 67 63 70

Wis 48 15 73 52 3 0 15 12

18-state

avg 71 47 73 70 31 15 41 36

