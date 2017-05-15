USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 15

For the week ended May 14, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
05/14 05/07 2016 Avg 05/14 05/07 2016 Avg
Colo 53 29 60 61 16 3 7 17
Ill 75 65 82 77 47 29 61 50
Ind 56 51 44 62 29 18 26 33
Iowa 85 52 87 75 28 7 48 35
Kans 60 45 78 72 34 20 49 42
Ky 68 50 81 73 45 33 61 50
Mich 30 10 32 47 2 0 5 15
Minn 84 35 92 70 20 1 49 32
Mo 87 77 96 80 61 42 84 59
Nebr 78 48 71 76 31 10 28 34
NC 93 88 93 93 86 78 80 81
ND 58 23 72 53 8 0 19 13
Ohio 49 46 33 57 24 12 20 25
Pa 35 26 50 52 20 9 20 19
SD 77 32 59 66 15 1 15 21
Tenn 89 77 93 88 74 61 79 69
Tex 80 77 77 82 72 67 63 70
Wis 48 15 73 52 3 0 15 12
18-state
avg 71 47 73 70 31 15 41 36
