S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, May 15 -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2403.23 -- second pivot-point resistance
2401.70 -- lifetime high
2397.17 -- first pivot-point resistance
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2391.95 -- 4-day moving average
2391.60 -- previous day's high
2390.42 -- 9-day moving average
2388.70 -- previous day's close
2385.10 -- previous day's low
2382.27 -- first pivot-point support
2379.95 -- 18-day moving average
2373.43 -- second pivot-point support
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2326.66 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
58.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 12
60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5701.08 -- second pivot-point resistance
5689.75 -- lifetime high
5689.75 -- previous day's high
5689.00 -- previous day's close
5685.42 -- first pivot-point resistance
5653.50 -- 9-day moving average
5645.92 -- first pivot-point support
5621.08 -- second pivot-point support
5656.50 -- previous day's low
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5585.64 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
76.59 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 12
74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
May 15, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)