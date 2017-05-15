On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, May 15 -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2403.23 -- second pivot-point resistance

2401.70 -- lifetime high

2397.17 -- first pivot-point resistance

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2391.95 -- 4-day moving average

2391.60 -- previous day's high

2390.42 -- 9-day moving average

2388.70 -- previous day's close

2385.10 -- previous day's low

2382.27 -- first pivot-point support

2379.95 -- 18-day moving average

2373.43 -- second pivot-point support

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2326.66 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

58.60 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 12

60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5701.08 -- second pivot-point resistance

5689.75 -- lifetime high

5689.75 -- previous day's high

5689.00 -- previous day's close

5685.42 -- first pivot-point resistance

5653.50 -- 9-day moving average

5645.92 -- first pivot-point support

5621.08 -- second pivot-point support

5656.50 -- previous day's low

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5585.64 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

76.59 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 12

74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

May 15, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)