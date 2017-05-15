Asian Stocks Largely Rise, Despite Plenty of Reasons to Worry

Asian stocks opened largely higher Monday as investors continued to shake off reasons to worry, including a North Korean missile test and a global cyberattack.

China's Economy Slowed in April in 'Turning Point'

Housing, industrial output and investment all dipped more than expected in sign that momentum is dipping in the world's second-largest economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan GDP, EU Consumer Confidence

This week, Japan releases first-quarter GDP figures, with growth expected for the fifth straight quarter, and a consumer confidence reading in Europe will help gauge how Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election might affect the economy.

Bitcoin Faces More Scrutiny After Global Hack

In the wake of a global wave of cyberattacks that demanded payment in bitcoin, new attention is being focused once again on the digital currency's role in hacking and illegal money movements.

China's President Xi Casts Country as Guardian of Globalization

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a more open, inclusive world order, injecting a note of geopolitical ambition into a global gathering to promote China's vision for greater economic cooperation across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Chinese Banks Rattled by Regulatory Blitz

The past two months have been tumultuous for Chinese lenders as a new banking czar has unleashed a blizzard of new directives, uncovered a fraud scandal and issued heavy fines.

How Big Are Mutual Funds' Puerto Rico Losses? $5.4 Billion

The total red ink for mutual funds that invested in debt issued by Puerto Rico is as much as $5.4 billion over the last five years, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of mutual-fund holdings and municipal-bond trades.

Battle Heats Up for Control of Refiner Citgo

Dozens of companies are lining up with claims on the one big pot of money remaining if Venezuela defaults on its debts: the assets of state-owned oil refiner Citgo Holdings.

Some OPEC Members Seek to Broaden Efforts to Cut Oil Output

Six months after restricting their oil output in an effort to raise global crude prices, some members of OPEC are pushing to a broader effort to reduce petroleum production, say people familiar with the matter.

Cyberattack Sweeps Globe, Hits FedEx, U.K. Hospitals

A massive cyberattack disrupted computer systems in dozens of countries on Friday, with computer-security experts saying unknown hackers targeted a software vulnerability that had allegedly been exploited earlier by the NSA.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)