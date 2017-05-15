Uber Ordered to Return Documents in Self-Driving Fight With Waymo

Continue Reading Below

A federal judge ordered Uber to return 14,000 driverless-car documents allegedly stolen from Google parent Alphabet and barred a key executive for the ride-hailing firm from working on certain autonomous vehicle technology.

Chicago Tribune Owner Makes Bid to Buy Sun-Times

The owner of the Chicago Tribune has made a bid to buy the newspaper's in-town rival, the Sun-Times, months after successfully rebuffing an offer itself to be swallowed up by national news company Gannett Co.

AIG's New CEO Says He Won't Break Up the Company

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault on Monday promised not to break up the insurance conglomerate.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming Disney Film Target of Online Piracy Threat

A hacker or hackers claim to have stolen an unreleased film from Walt Disney Co. and threatened to release it online unless the company pays a ransom, Chief Executive Robert Iger told employees.

Berkshire Hathaway Confirms Warren Buffett's Apple, IBM Moves

Berkshire Hathaway sharply increased its holding of Apple and sold some of its stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter, according to a new securities filing.

ValueAct's Jeffrey Ubben Hands Reins to Protégé Mason Morfit

Activist investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing his $16 billion portfolio to the next generation, with ValueAct Capital Management tapping Mason Morfit to serve as chief investment officer.

AllianceBernstein Is Selling Bond-Trading Software

AllianceBernstein Holding LP agreed to sell its bond-trading software platform to trading technology firm Algomi Ltd.

J.P. Morgan Buys Dublin Office Tower, Makes Room to Expand Outside London

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. is buying an office tower in Dublin's docklands business quarter, giving the U.S. bank significant space to expand outside of London when Britain leaves the European Union.

Sears Sues Chinese Vendor Over Contract Dispute

Sears sued a vendor for demanding what the retailer says are unjustified changes to their supply contract, the latest signal of supplier discontent with Sears' turnaround strategy.

Target's New Online Strategy: Less Is More

Target, under pressure after issuing a dismal profit warning for the year, is narrowing its focus and rethinking its digital strategy, even as competitors like Wal-Mart invest heavily to diversify their online offerings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)