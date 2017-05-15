AIG Names Duperreault as CEO

American International Group named Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's new chief executive.

Global Cyberattack Spreads as Experts Try to Limit Damage

Governments and companies reported more infected computers stemming from a global cyberattack that wreaked havoc through the weekend, as IT departments around the world kicked off a fourth day trying to determine the scope of damage and recover from it.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Buy Patheon for $5.2 Billion

Lab-equipment company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Monday it would buy drug-development technology company Patheon NV in a deal worth about $5.2 billion.

Moody's Buys Dutch Data Provider Bureau van Dijk

Moody's Corp. said it has struck a deal to buy Dutch business data provider Bureau van Dijk for EUR3 billion ($3.27 billion) from Swedish private-equity fund EQT.

Western Digital Takes Toshiba to Arbitration Over Joint Unit

Toshiba Corp. and Western Digital Corp. ratcheted up a clash over their chip-making joint venture, with the fate of the Japanese industrial conglomerate lying in the balance.

Global Tech Companies Call on China to Delay Cybersecurity Law

Trade groups representing U.S., European and Asian businesses called on China to delay a cybersecurity law set to go into force June 1, saying it could discriminate against foreign companies.

Target's New Online Strategy: Less Is More

Facing pressure after a profit warning, Target has revamped some e-commerce projects, cut ties with digital partners and walked away from prospective deals to focus on improving in-store sales and online margins.

Battle Heats Up for Control of Refiner Citgo

Dozens of companies are lining up with claims on the one big pot of money remaining if Venezuela defaults on its debts: the assets of state-owned oil refiner Citgo Holdings.

United's Cockpit Door Security Codes Inadvertently Revealed

United Continental Holdings Inc. sent out an alert about a breach in cockpit-door security procedures after a flight attendant mistakenly posted information that included access codes on a public website. The problem was subsequently fixed.

Alphabet's Waymo, Lyft to Collaborate on Self-Driving Cars

Ride-hailing startup Lyft and Waymo, the driverless-car division of Google parent Alphabet, said they would work together to develop autonomous vehicle technology, dealing another potential blow to rival Uber's ambitions.

