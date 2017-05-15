Indonesia Apr Trade Surplus $1.24 Billion; Market Expected $1.03 Billion Surplus

?JAKARTA--Indonesia's trade surplus was steady at $1.24 billion in April, compared with $1.23 billion in March, as lower oil prices dragged both exports and imports almost equally, the official Statistics Agency said Monday.

The surplus was above the $1.03 billion median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 10 economists.

The agency said exports fell 10.3% from a month earlier, but rose 12.6% compared with the same period a year ago, at $13.17 billion in April.

On the other hand, imports dropped 10.2% from March, but increased 10.3% from a year ago, at $11.93 billion in April, the agency said.

