India's Export Growth Slows in April

India's exports grew at a slower but solid pace in April, marking the eighth-successive month of increase, government data showed Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Exports rose 19.8% from a year earlier to $24.64 billion, after a 27.6% increase in March.

Imports in April rose 49.1% to $37.88 billion, pushing the trade deficit significantly wider to $13.25 billion from $4.84 billion a year earlier.

The continued rise in exports would help strengthen expectations that international demand for Indian goods is recovering after two years of decline.

India's exports stood at $274.65 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31. Although that was 4.7% higher than the previous year, they were significantly lower than the over $310 billion of shipments a couple of years ago.

Write to Anant Vijay Kala at anant.kala@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2017 08:39 ET (12:39 GMT)