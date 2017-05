HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) said Tuesday it plans to issue US$3 billion worth of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities at 6% and will use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as to strengthen the bank's capital base.

The London-based lender said the perpetual securities will be callable on May 22, 2027 and every five years thereafter.

May 15, 2017