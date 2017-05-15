On Our Radar

Housing Starts Expected to Show Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.26M (23) 1.215M

-- percent change Apr +3.7% -6.8%

0830 Building Permits Apr 1.27M (13) 1.26M

-- percent change Apr +0.8% +3.6%

0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.4% (22) +0.5%

0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 76.3% (19) 76.1%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 240K (18) 236K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 18.0 (14) 22.0

1000 Leading Index Apr +0.4% (12) +0.4%

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

