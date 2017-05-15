Housing Starts Expected to Show Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.26M (23) 1.215M
-- percent change Apr +3.7% -6.8%
0830 Building Permits Apr 1.27M (13) 1.26M
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-- percent change Apr +0.8% +3.6%
0915 Industrial Production Apr +0.4% (22) +0.5%
0915 Capacity Utilization Apr 76.3% (19) 76.1%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 13 240K (18) 236K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 18.0 (14) 22.0
1000 Leading Index Apr +0.4% (12) +0.4%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 15, 2017 14:26 ET (18:26 GMT)