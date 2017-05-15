Financials Up as Treasury Rates Rise -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as Treasury rates ticked higher. Banks and life insurers have come under pressure in recent weeks as Treasury rates gave up some of their postelection gains, partly because of political risks. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged two former co-head traders on the commercial mortgage-backed securities desk at Nomura Securities with lying to customers to inflate profits. American International Group confirmed that Brian Duperreault--a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg--would become the firm's new chief executive. J.P. Morgan Chase said it would buy an office tower in Dublin's docklands business quarter, in a move associated with Brexit, given that its London when Britain leaves the European Union.
