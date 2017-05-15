FIH Mobile 1Q Profit for Continuing Operations US$22.7 Million

FIH Mobile Ltd. (2038.HK) posted a first-quarter profit from continuing operations of US$22.7 million, compared with a loss of US$3.8 million a year earlier.

The unit of unit of Taiwan electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (2317.TW) said Monday that its revenue in the first quarter rose 76% to US$1.90 billion from US$1.08 billion a year earlier, based on disclosure from Hon Hai Precision.

It didn't give reasons for the improved quarterly results.

May 15, 2017 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)