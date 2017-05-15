China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, May 15 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 659,142 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,020 13,290 12,510 13,125 12,990 135 426 16,696
Jun-17 13,405 13,405 13,350 13,355 13,150 205 14 274
Jul-17 13,385 13,560 13,385 13,500 13,350 150 28 110
Aug-17 13,390 13,550 13,390 13,465 13,420 45 84 68
Sep-17 13,560 13,850 13,470 13,675 13,540 135 636,892 367,820
Oct-17 13,690 13,690 13,645 13,665 13,615 50 4 118
Nov-17 13,650 13,875 13,650 13,735 13,660 75 126 1,994
Jan-18 15,545 15,780 15,420 15,645 15,545 100 21,564 41,034
Mar-18 - - - 15,615 15,615 0 0 84
Apr-18 15,770 15,955 15,770 15,860 15,780 80 4 26
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 15, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)