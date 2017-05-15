Berkshire Hathaway Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End

Berkshire Hathaway bought and sold several securities in the latest quarter.
To view the firm's latest holdings, click here: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1067983/000095012317005259/0000950123-17-005259-index.htm
To view holdings as of the previous quarter, click here: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1067983/000095012317002417/0000950123-17-002417-index.htm
Investors who manage more than $100 million are required to disclose most securities holdings within a month and a half of the end of a quarter. The filings give the public a relatively fresh look at the portfolios of well-known investors.
May 15, 2017 16:57 ET (20:57 GMT)