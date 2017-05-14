Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan GDP, EU Consumer Confidence

Continue Reading Below

This week, Japan releases first-quarter GDP figures, with growth expected for the fifth straight quarter, and a consumer confidence reading in Europe will help gauge how Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election might affect the economy.

Bitcoin's Role in the Global Hack

In the wake of a global wave of cyberattacks that demanded payment in bitcoin, new attention is being focused once again on the digital currency's role in hacking and illegal money movements.

S&P 500 Falls 0.3% for the Week

Investors sold shares of brick-and-mortar retailers Friday, pressuring U.S. stocks and contributing to the S&P 500's first weekly decline in a month.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Some OPEC Members Seek to Broaden Efforts to Cut Oil Output

Six months after restricting their oil output in an effort to raise global crude prices, some members of OPEC are pushing to a broader effort to reduce petroleum production, say people familiar with the matter.

Cyberattack Sweeps Globe, Hits FedEx, U.K. Hospitals

A massive cyberattack disrupted computer systems in dozens of countries on Friday, with computer-security experts saying unknown hackers targeted a software vulnerability that had allegedly been exploited earlier by the NSA.

China Regulators Warn Against Large Stock Sales Ahead of Summit

Two days before the start of an important Chinese summit, brokerages and funds in Shanghai started getting cautionary messages from securities regulators, telling them not to process large orders to sell stock.

Department Stores Vs. Travel: What's Driving Consumer Shares

Department stores and retail chains said this week that sales continue to dwindle, dealing another blow to their shares. Yet the consumer-discretionary sector is one of the best performers in the S&P 500 this year.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in April

Retail sales improved in April, with better consumer spending and confidence adding to a growing body of evidence that U.S. economic growth is picking up this spring.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Modestly in April

Consumer prices rose only modestly in April, a sign inflationary pressures are stabilizing this spring after a monthslong acceleration.

Harker Flags Possibility Fed May Have to Raise Rates More Quickly

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank could raise rates more quickly than now expected under certain conditions, and that action to reduce the size of the Fed's balance sheet may be closer than some think.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)