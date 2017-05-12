What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump said he was planning to fire Comey regardless of any advice from the Justice Department, because the ex-FBI chief was a "showboat" who he claimed had lost the faith of his employees.

Trump ordered a review of the federal election process following months of claims that voter fraud tainted election results.

The Senate confirmed Trump's pick for U.S. trade representative, paving the way for the administration to renegotiate Nafta.

A Kurdish-led force backed by the U.S. and approved by the Syrian regime is closing in on Islamic State's Raqqa stronghold.

South Korea's new leader said a 2015 deal with Japan over Korean "comfort women" during World War II was unacceptable.

Trump called on Russia and Ukraine to make peace, a day after meeting foreign ministers from both nations.

Lithuania's leader said she wants a continued presence of U.S. troops as Russia builds up its forces.

The Coast Guard reported a dramatic drop in Cubans trying to reach the U.S., with none intercepted in April.

Spanish lawmakers voted to exhume Franco's remains, a decision that is reigniting a divisive debate about the dictator.

The Census Bureau is undergoing a major leadership change as it gears up for 2020 population counts.

