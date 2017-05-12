U.S. Soybean Crush Likely Lower in April, Analysts Say

Analysts expect April's U.S. soybean crush rate, as reported by the National Oilseed Processors Association, to fall from the previous month.

The average forecast for processing is 147.2 million bushels, according to a survey of analysts by The Wall Street Journal. That is down from 153.1 million in March.

Estimates range from 144.8 million to 150 million bushels.

NOPA's report, which only includes data from its members, is due out at noon ET Monday.

U.S. soybean oil reserves in April are expected to rise to 1.826 billion pounds from 1.815 billion in March.

May 12, 2017 19:50 ET (23:50 GMT)