Treasurys Rally Following Soft Inflation Data

U.S. government bonds strengthened Friday following the release of softer-than-expected inflation data.

Excluding the often-volatile categories of food and energy, the consumer-price index rose just 0.1% in April from the previous month, below the 0.2% gain anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

While overall consumer costs rose 2.2% from a year earlier, the gain was 1.9% excluding food and energy, marking the first time the annual increase in core prices was below 2% since October 2015.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.356%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.400% Thursday and 2.352% one week ago. Yields fall when bond price rise.

Inflation is a main threat to bonds, eroding their fixed returns over time.

Also released Friday was data on retail sales, which increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in April from the prior month. That was below the 0.5% gain economists had expected. But it still was the largest increase in three months and came with positive revisions to earlier data.

Both inflation and consumer spending data improved from March, "but I think the market was looking for a bigger rebound," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Fed-funds futures, used by investors to bet on the Federal Reserve interest-rate policy outlook, showed Friday 74% odds that the Fed would tighten monetary policy by its June 13-14 meeting, according to CME Group. The odds were 83% Thursday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has climbed in recent weeks after falling to five-month low of 2.177% on April.

The rise has reflected a retreat in perceived political risks, with the conclusion of the France's presidential election, as well as increasing expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates next month.

New supply of government and corporate debt also weighed on bond prices this week. But prices had already started to climb overnight as that pressure dissipated, analysts said.

