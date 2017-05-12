Total Reports Sulfur Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA on Friday reported sulfur emissions for the second time this week at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"Unit 871 experienced rising sulfur emissions due to indeterminate cause," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "Acid gas was re-routed from Unit 871."

The refinery said the emissions began Friday morning and lasted about three hours. It had reported a nearly identical sulfur emissions event from the same unit that happened Tuesday and lasted one hour.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day refinery lies east of Houston.

