Tech Up as Snap Rebounds -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked up as Snap rebounded from a slide Thursday. Shares of the Snapchat owner regained a chunk of their losses as analysts said its growth prospects remain bright, despite slowing user growth reported in its first quarter as a publicly traded company.

Continue Reading Below

SoftBank's soon-to-launch $100 billion technology investment fund could invest as much as $5 billion in Chinese Uber rival Didi Chuxing.

China's largest online travel booking agent Ctrip.com International is searching for new acquisition targets -- despite tougher capital controls enforced by Beijing last fall.

Hackers attacked Britis hospitals and institutions in several other countries in a large-scale deployment of so-called ransomware.

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

May 12, 2017 16:41 ET (20:41 GMT)