S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2402.17 -- second pivot point resistance

2401.70 -- lifetime high

2398.73 -- first pivot point resistance

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2394.40 -- previous day's high

2392.35 -- 4-day moving average

2391.10 -- previous day's close

2390.60 -- 9-day moving average

2389.93 -- first pivot point support

2384.57 -- second pivot point support

2380.04 -- 18-day moving average

2379.50 -- previous day's low

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2326.67 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5692.67 -- second pivot point resistance

5687.75 -- lifetime high

5684.08 -- first pivot point resistance

5676.25 -- previous day's high

5670.75 -- previous day's close

5662.58 -- first pivot point support

5651.36 -- 9-day moving average

5649.67 -- second pivot point support

5636.25 -- previous day's low

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5584.57 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11

76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10

77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9

75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8

74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5

May 12, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)