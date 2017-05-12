S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2402.17 -- second pivot point resistance
2401.70 -- lifetime high
2398.73 -- first pivot point resistance
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2394.40 -- previous day's high
2392.35 -- 4-day moving average
2391.10 -- previous day's close
2390.60 -- 9-day moving average
2389.93 -- first pivot point support
2384.57 -- second pivot point support
2380.04 -- 18-day moving average
2379.50 -- previous day's low
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2326.67 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
60.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
63.23 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
62.17 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
63.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
65.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5692.67 -- second pivot point resistance
5687.75 -- lifetime high
5684.08 -- first pivot point resistance
5676.25 -- previous day's high
5670.75 -- previous day's close
5662.58 -- first pivot point support
5651.36 -- 9-day moving average
5649.67 -- second pivot point support
5636.25 -- previous day's low
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5584.57 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
74.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 11
76.39 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 10
77.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 9
75.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 8
74.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 5
