U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Modestly in April

Consumer prices rose only modestly in April, a sign inflationary pressures are stabilizing this spring after a monthslong acceleration.

Consumers' Expectations for Income Gains at Highest Level in a Dozen Years

Consumers had the most favorable real income expectations in a dozen years, according to an early gauge of May consumer sentiment.

U.S. Stocks Fall as Economic Data Disappoints

U.S. stocks, Treasury yields and the dollar edged lower, as the latest batch of economic data fell short of expectations. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1%.

Some OPEC Members Seek to Broaden Efforts to Cut Oil Output

Six months after restricting their oil output in an effort to raise global crude prices, some members of OPEC are pushing to a broader effort to reduce petroleum production, say people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in April

Retail sales improved in April, suggesting stronger U.S. consumer spending this spring that should bolster broader economic growth as unemployment stays low.

Fed's Harker: Two More Rate Increases Likely in 2017

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy is robust and more interest-rate rises are likely this year.

Don't Feel That Pay Raise? Blame Inflation

Workers have been receiving a little better than 2% annual raises, on average, for the past three years. But when factoring in inflation, the pace of the pay increases has slowed to near zero.

Who Wants to Buy a 100-Year Bond? It Depends on the Yield

With ultralong bonds under active consideration at the Treasury Department, The Wall Street Journal's survey of economists asked respondents to estimate what the yields on those bonds would be, and whether they would be worth it.

Germany's Schäuble: Greece Could Secure Bailout Deal in Late May

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble said Greece could secure a new bailout deal at the next Eurogroup meeting, amid ongoing negotiations between Athens' financiers and an apparent softening of the International Monetary Fund's stance on debt relief.

China Regulators Warn Against Large Stock Sales Ahead of Summit

Two days before the start of an important Chinese summit, brokerages and funds in Shanghai started getting cautionary messages from securities regulators, telling them not to process large orders to sell stock.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)