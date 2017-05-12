European Shares Edge Up as German Economy Shows Strength

European stocks opened a touch higher Friday as data showed Germany's economy outpaced the U.S. at the start of the year.

German Growth Outpaces U.S. and U.K. as Mild Weather Boosts Construction

Germany's economy accelerated in the first quarter, driven by a revival in global trade and buoyant construction activity.

U.S., China Agree to Expand Certain U.S. Exports

The U.S. and China have agreed on broad terms to grant U.S. natural gas exporters and certain other industries easier access to Chinese markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Italy Tries to Reassure U.S. on Its Bank Turnaround

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sought to reassure U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the health of the Italian banking system, saying the sector is on a firm road to recovery.

Yuan Becomes Oasis of Calm in China's Volatile Markets

China's stock, bond and commodity markets have been tumbling. So why has the yuan, typically a barometer of fear about the country's health, been so steady?

Malaysia Central Bank Keeps Overnight Policy Rate Unchanged

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, an indication of its confidence that inflation is under control as economic growth improves.

Stocks Retreat After Weak Earnings

U.S. stocks pulled back, as disappointing earnings reports dragged shares of consumer-discretionary companies lower.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Oil prices rose as investors became more optimistic about the effects of production cuts from the world's major oil exporters.

Economists Say Trump's Agenda Would Boost Growth - a Little

One of the most-watched economic forecasts in Washington will come later this month when the White House releases its budget. Here's what it would look like if done by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Economists See Modest Impact From a Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets will have a relatively modest effect on interest rates and monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

