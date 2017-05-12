Barclays Shakes Up Investment Banking Unit, Announces Hiring Spree

Barclays's corporate-and-investment banking chief Tim Throsby has taken interim control of the bank's markets business and launched a hiring spree as the British lender looks to bolster returns at the unit.

Merrill Lynch Eases Ban on Commission-Based IRAs

Merrill Lynch will unveil new commission-based retirement accounts next month, people familiar with the matter said, relaxing a wholesale move to fee accounts that the brokerage had planned to comply with the "fiduciary" rule.

Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

Delaware Judge Frees Cigna to Exit Anthem Merger

A judge on Thursday freed health insurer Cigna Corp. to abandon its proposed $48 billion merger with Anthem Inc., declining to give Anthem more time to try to salvage the deal, which federal courts have blocked on antitrust grounds.

Fannie Mae's Overseer Has 'Complete Confidence' in CEO

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Melvin Watt backed Fannie Mae Chief Executive Timothy Mayopoulos in a letter to a top House Republican, despite a watchdog's recommendation the agency consider firing the executive over relationship disclosures.

Italy Tries to Reassure U.S. on Its Bank Turnaround

Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sought to reassure U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the health of the Italian banking system, saying the sector is on a firm road to recovery.

AIG Gets a CEO Who Can Stand Up to Icahn

American International Group is poised to choose a strong hand to restore confidence in the insurance giant. AIG plans to name industry veteran Brian Duperreault as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Fed to Continue Testing Its Term Deposit Facility Tool

The Federal Reserve on May 18 will conduct a test operation of the Term Deposit Facility, one of its secondary tools for adjusting short-term interest rates.

Bank of England Bets on Smooth Brexit

The Bank of England forecast steady if unspectacular growth for the U.K. in the years ahead and held interest rates unchanged.

The One Bond Market Where Yields are Still at Record Lows

Global bonds have been rattled by improving growth prospects, but in one of the riskiest parts of the market, junk-rated credit, yields are still falling to all-time lows.

