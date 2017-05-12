Anthem Ends Cigna Pursuit, Plans to Seek Damages

Anthem Inc. said it would finally give up on its ill-starred deal for Cigna Corp., setting the stage for a rancorous court battle between the companies over billions in potential damages.

Uber's Driverless Cars Are Clouded by Possible Federal Probe

A judge's unusual recommendation for federal prosecutors to investigate allegations that Uber Technologies and a top executive stole Google's driverless-car trade secrets casts a new shadow over one of Uber's most critical initiatives.

Ford CEO Drives Strategy Directly to Wall Street

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Mark Fields, under pressure from the board to sharpen the company's strategy, met with Wall Street analysts who have expressed increasing frustration with its stock price performance.

Fiat Chrysler to Sell More Jeep SUV Electric Hybrids

CEO Sergio Marchionne said the auto maker will expand its offerings of gas-electric Jeep models in the next few years despite having a cautious approach to investing in technologies associated with next-generation vehicles.

Cheniere Circles China After Trade Deal Portends Gas Export Boost

A new U.S.-China trade plan could be a boon for companies looking to export U.S. natural gas, and is already lifting Cheniere Energy Inc., the early mover in the nascent industry.

Energy Future Backs NextEra in Bid to Save Oncor Deal

Energy Future Holdings Corp., under pressure to find a way to end a long and expensive stay in bankruptcy, is throwing its weight behind NextEra Energy Inc.'s bid to salvage its deal for the company's transmissions business, Oncor.

Daniel Loeb's Third Point Dumps Apple Stake

Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC dumped its stake in Apple Inc. in the first quarter while also paring positions in several big U.S. banks.

Merrill Lynch to Halt Broker Recruiting

Merrill Lynch will temporarily stop paying top dollar to recruit experienced brokers, according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest brokerage to make changes to how it compensates brokers poached from rivals.

Talk About Big-Box Retailing: Amazon Pushes to Sell Furniture

Amazon.com is making a major push into furniture and appliances, including building at least four massive warehouses focused on fulfilling and delivering bulky items. Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of U.S. online retail.

Occidental Shareholders Vote for Climate Proposal

In a first at a major U.S. oil-and-gas company, shareholders of Occidental Petroleum Corp., voted Friday to ask that the company assess the long-term impacts of climate change on its business.

