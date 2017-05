Shares of health-care companies ticked down as the outlook for mergers in the sector looked grim.

Anthem terminated its merger agreement with Cigna, adding that it wouldn't pay a termination fee and promised to "vigorously pursue" damages claims against the rival insurer after a legal effort to push Cigna into closing the deal failed.

May 12, 2017 16:36 ET (20:36 GMT)