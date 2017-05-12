Genting Singapore 1st-Quarter Profit Jumps

Genting Singapore PLC (G13.SG) Friday reported a surge in its net profit for the first quarter after the casino and resorts operator improved its margins and sold a stake in a project in South Korea.

Continue Reading Below

Net profit in the January-to-March quarter was 181.1 million Singapore dollars (US$128.7 million), compared with S$10.8 million in the same three months of last year. Revenue fell 3.5% on year to S$586.6 million, Genting said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

Genting said its profit margin improved in the quarter, driven by lower impairment of receivables as it adopted a "measured" credit policy and gave incentives for early repayment. The company's hotels achieved an occupancy rate of over 92%.

The company also sold a 50% stake in an integrated resort in Jeju in South Korea, making a gain of $96.3 million, it said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

May 12, 2017 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)