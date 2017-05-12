Fmr. WWE CEO McMahon on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for President: He Made His Mark

Former WWE superstar Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson said he is considering running for president one day, which doesn’t surprise his former boss Linda McMahon.

Continue Reading Below

“I was a little surprised when I heard him because I didn’t think he had any interest in that but it doesn’t surprise me from Dwayne’s point of view. He’s a very, very popular and charismatic and smart young man. Clearly he’s made his mark in WWE and Hollywood,” McMahon told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The billionaire wrestling magnate, who now heads the Small Business Administration, also discussed how to unleash growth in business. In her opinion, lowering the corporate tax rate to 15% would be a “big boon” for small business.

“They would take that money, they would hire more people, they would grow their businesses and of course that creates more jobs – but the regulatory environment as well,” she said.

President Trump has pledged to roll back regulations and break through barriers that have burdened small businesses across the nation.

“When it can take you days and weeks to open a hair salon through all of the licensing and all of that — it’s really tough and there’s no small business that says we don’t need regulation, they just want it to fit the industry and not to be so voluminous,” she said, also pointing out how many small businesses don’t have the resources or the time that many other big businesses have to comply.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“Often the small business operators, the CEOs, the janitor and every other thing — they can’t afford accountants and lawyers to comply and often they don’t even know what regulations they have to comply with,” she said.

Despite this, McMahon says small business owners across the nation are optimistic and “more invested in the economy.”