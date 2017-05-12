Correction to Ahead of the Tape Column

Average monthly department store sales last year were $7.3 billion lower than they were in 2000. By comparison, nonstore retail sales have risen by $35 billion over the same time frame. "Don't Be Fooled: Consumer Spending Is Just Fine Despite Department-Store Turmoil -- Ahead of the Tape," published Thursday at 4:38 p.m. ET and repeated Friday at 2:32 a.m., incorrectly described these figures as annual sales. (May 12, 2017)
May 12, 2017 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)