BAE SYSTEMS PLC Statement re Change of Auditor

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

12 May 2017

Notification of Change of Auditor

BAE Systems plc ("the Company") announces that, following the conclusion of a formal tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board of the Company has approved the proposed appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

This appointment remains subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2018.

KPMG LLP will remain the Group's auditors for the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

