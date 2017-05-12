AstraZeneca Imfinzi's Phase III Pacific Trial Positive; Plans Submission

Biopharmaceutical group AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Friday it is in talks with regulators to submit its cancer drug Imfinzi after announcing positive trial results for stage III lung cancer patients.

AstraZeneca said the Phase III Pacific trial of Imfinzi as sequential treatment in patients with stage III non-small cell lung cancer--who had not progressed following standard platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy--has been positive.

"These are highly encouraging results for patients with locally-advanced lung cancer for whom surgery is not an option. We look forward to working with regulatory authorities around the world to bring Imfinzi to lung cancer patients as soon as possible. Alongside this, we continue to explore Imfinzi's full potential as monotherapy as well as in combination with tremelimumab and other medicines in areas of continued unmet need across multiple types of cancer," Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said.

