What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump said he fired Comey because the FBI chief "wasn't doing a good job, " weighing in publicly for the first time on the ouster.

A federal probe into potential collusion between Trump associates and Russia was escalating in the weeks before Comey's firing.

The Justice Department moved to find a temporary successor to Comey. Sessions and his deputy interviewed five candidates.

Senate Democrats indicated they would ratchet up pressure on Republicans for a special prosecutor.

Russia's Lavrov said Trump didn't substantively raise the issue of alleged election interference during a White House meeting.

The U.S. is beefing up joint antiterrorism efforts with Turkey, in an apparent bid to calm tensions over a plan to arm Kurds.

South Korea's new leader began his presidency by declaring his willingness to go to North Korea under the right circumstances.

Republican efforts to repeal an Obama administration environmental rule failed in the Senate.

Defense officials said the U.S. will bolster its surveillance of Russia military drills in the Baltic region.

Brazil's ex-leader da Silva vigorously defended himself during a court deposition.

Mexico rejected a report that deemed the country the world's second-deadliest conflict zone in 2016.

May 11, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)