Stocks Retreat From Highs on Disappointing Earnings

Continue Reading Below

U.S. stocks pulled back, as disappointing earnings reports dragged shares of consumer-discretionary companies lower.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 236,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Economists Say Trump's Agenda Would Boost Growth - a Little

One of the most-watched economic forecasts in Washington will come later this month when the White House releases its budget. Here's what it would look like if done by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed's Dudley Doesn't Expect Dramatic Change in U.S. Monetary Policy

New York Fed President William Dudley suggested the world doesn't have to worry about the U.S. central bank moving more aggressively to raise short-term interest rates.

The One Bond Market Where Yields are Still at Record Lows

Global bonds have been roiled by improving growth prospects, but in one of the riskiest parts of the market, junk-rated credit, yields are still falling to all-time lows.

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Crude futures gained as investors became more positive that production cuts made by major oil producers are finally making a dent on global crude stocks.

Greece Eyes Bond Sale Amid Optimism Over Debt Deal

As Greek assets rally on optimism of a deal to restructure the country's crushing debt, Greek government officials are considering a bond issue-the first by the country in three years-possibly as soon as July or September.

U.S. Producer Prices Jump 0.5% in April

The producer-price index for final demand, measuring changes in the prices that U.S. companies receive for their goods and services, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in April.

Economists See Modest Impact From a Fed Balance-Sheet Reduction

Shrinking the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets will have a relatively modest effect on interest rates and monetary policy, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

China May Introduce Oil-Futures Contract This Year

China is planning to introduce an oil-futures contract this year, which authorities hope will help gain the country more clout in a trillions-of-dollars global market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)