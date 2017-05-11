U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to 236,000 Last Week

Continue Reading Below

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Stocks Pull Back From All-Time Highs on Disappointing Earnings

Stocks pulled back from record levels amid disappointing earnings reports, while the British pound came under pressure after an update from the Bank of England.

U.S. Producer Prices Jump 0.5% in April

The producer-price index for final demand increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in April from the prior month, the Labor Department said, suggesting that price pressures have firmed after a short lull. Economists had expected a 0.2% rise.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Volcker Rule: How Trump's New Regulator May Unleash Big Banks

The nation's main national bank regulator could act on its own to give banks relief from the Volcker rule trading ban, the agency's acting chief said.

WSJ's Daily Shot: China's Deleveraging Accelerates

Oil Jumps on Confidence in OPEC Cuts

Crude futures gained as investors became more positive that production cuts made by major oil producers are finally making a dent on global crude stocks.

OPEC Oil Output Falls Further in April

OPEC reduced production further in April amid signs that major producers may be willing to extend production cuts into 2018, even as top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised output by almost 50,000 barrels a day.

EU Raises Growth Forecasts but Cites Threats From Brexit, Trump

Europe's economy is strengthening, the European Union said, raising this year's growth forecast, despite geopolitical risks that could undermine its fifth year of recovery.

EU Now Sees No U.K. Slowdown in 2017

The European Commission raised its U.K. growth forecasts for the second time in six months, saying it doesn't now expect a slowdown this year in response to the country's June 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

Looser for Longer is Least Risky Course for ECB, Says Chief Economist

Withdrawing monetary stimulus too soon would be riskier than doing so too late, the European Central Bank's chief economist said, suggesting the bank is in no rush to change its ultra-loose policy..

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)