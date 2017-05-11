Europe Stocks Quiet Ahead of Bank of England Update

Stocks were off to a quiet start as investors parsed mixed corporate results ahead of an update from the Bank of England.

EU Raises Growth Forecasts but Cites Threats From Brexit, Trump

Europe's economy is strengthening, the European Union said, raising this year's growth forecast, despite geopolitical risks that could undermine its fifth year of recovery.

EU Now Sees No U.K. Slowdown in 2017

The European Commission raised its U.K. growth forecasts for the second time in six months, saying it doesn't now expect a slowdown this year in response to the country's June 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

Looser for Longer is Least Risky Course for ECB, Says Chief Economist

Withdrawing monetary stimulus too soon would be riskier than doing so too late, the European Central Bank's chief economist said, suggesting the bank is in no rush to change its ultra-loose policy..

Commodity Bulls Gird for Another Run

Investors are betting that a monthslong slump in commodity prices won't last on the belief that robust global growth will clear away oversupply in oil and other raw materials, allowing prices to move higher.

Fed's Rosengren Sees Three More Rate Rises This Year as Reasonable

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he isn't worried by tepid economic data over the start of the year and still believes the U.S. central bank can raise rates this year at a pace more aggressive than many of his colleagues expect.

ECB's Constâncio Says Time for Regulatory Light to Shine on Shadow Banking

European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constâncio said that financial rules designed to make the financial system safer need to encompass nontraditional banks.

RBNZ Stands Pat, Flags Concerns About U.S. Trade Policy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand continued to express concern about possible U.S. trade policy while playing down a recent uptick in inflation as it stuck with a record low interest rate and a policy outlook that some economists see as overly cautious.

GOP Runs Out of Time to Kill CFPB's Prepaid-Card Rule

An attempt by some Republican senators to undo a new federal rule on prepaid cards is expected to fail because it lacks sufficient GOP support.

Fed's Kashkari Urges Tough Approach to Bank Regulation

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the size and prominence of the banking industry offers unique ways to get into trouble that can hurt the nation broadly.

