Free Trade Can Bring Adjustment Challenges, Fed's Dudley Says

New York Fed President William Dudley said Thursday that while unfettered international trade can bring big economic benefits, more needs to be done for those that are negatively affected.

The Volcker Rule: How Trump's New Regulator May Unleash Big Banks

The nation's main national bank regulator could act on its own to give banks relief from the Volcker rule trading ban, the agency's acting chief said.

Trump Administration, Senators Put Fannie, Freddie Overhaul Back in Play

The Trump administration and a bipartisan group of senators are working to address an issue has gone unresolved for nearly a decade: how to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the mortgage-finance giants the government took over in 2008.

Crédit Agricole Profit Lifted by Fixed-Income Rebound

France's No. 2 listed bank by assets said its first-quarter net profit more than tripled, aided by the boom in bond trading that has lifted banks globally and a pickup in loan demand.

AIG Plans to Name Brian Duperreault as Next CEO

Insurance giant AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault-a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice R. "Hank" Greenberg-as the firm's chief executive officer, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

GOP Runs Out of Time to Kill CFPB's Prepaid-Card Rule

An attempt by some Republican senators to undo a new federal rule on prepaid cards is expected to fail because it lacks sufficient GOP support.

Aetna to Pull Out of Current Affordable Care Act Exchanges

Aetna Inc. said it would pull out of the Affordable Care Act exchanges in Delaware and Nebraska next year, confirming that the insurer will exit all of the marketplaces where it currently sells plans.

Barclays to Pay $97 Million to Settle SEC's Allegations of Overbilling

Barclays agreed to pay $97 million to settle claims that its former wealth-management business overcharged thousands of clients on advisory fees and mutual-fund sales charges, the SEC said.

The Secretive Firm Set to Expand in Retail Options: Two Sigma Securities

As the high-speed trading industry endures a wrenching period of consolidation, Two Sigma Securities is looking to come out on top with its deal to buy the global options business of Interactive Brokers Group.

Wells Fargo Probes Client Handling at Chicago Wealth Branch

Wells Fargo is investigating whether three senior executives in Chicago inappropriately steered business toward certain individuals in its private-banking unit.

