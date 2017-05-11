Amid Retail Funk, Macy's Says 'We're Not Dead'

Macy's troubles showed no sign of abating as the department store reported another quarter of falling sales, ahead of a flurry of results from other retailers battling similar problems with store traffic and online competition.

Dow, DuPont to Review Breakup Plan After Merger

Dow Chemical and DuPont will reassess how the chemical giants plan to separate into three companies following their merger, after shareholders of both companies raised questions about the details of each new company.

Barclays Shakes Up Investment Banking Unit, Announces Hiring Spree

Barclays's corporate-and-investment banking chief Tim Throsby has taken interim control of the bank's markets business and launched a hiring spree as the British lender looks to bolster returns at the unit.

Wells Fargo to Cut Additional $2 Billion in Expenses

Wells Fargo plans to cut an additional $2 billion in expenses by the end of 2019, more than analysts had expected.

Microsoft Unveils New Windows, Mixed-Reality Features

Microsoft announced plans for the next update to its Windows 10 operating system, a version that will include technology to bridge applications across devices-even those running iOS and Android.

U.S. Steel Faces Tough Choice Between Costs, Investment

U.S. Steel's new CEO David Burritt faces the same dilemma that bedeviled his predecessor: whether to prioritize cost cuts or investment amid relentless pressure on the industry.

How Telecom Speculator Howard Jonas Made Billions From Verizon, AT&T

Howard Jonas has struck gold again. The businessman and telecom speculator has agreed to sell one of his companies, a long-struggling wireless venture, to Verizon Communications for $3.1 billion.

AIG Gets a CEO Who Can Stand Up to Icahn

American International Group is poised to choose a strong hand to restore confidence in the insurance giant. AIG plans to name industry veteran Brian Duperreault as chief executive, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Bombardier's Beaudoin to Give Up Executive Role

Bombardier's Pierre Beaudoin agreed to step down from his executive role amid an investor revolt but will remain chairman of the beleaguered transportation company.

Kaiser Permanente Chief Pledges to Remain in Health-Care Markets

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard Tyson said Affordable Care Act insurance markets are "still very unstable" but repeated that the managed-care system will stick with the markets next year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)